Resident Evil Village Getting Rose-Centric Sequel DLC, "Shadows Of Rose"

The story of Resident Evil Village is getting extended in Shadows of Rose, a third-person story add-on that takes place 16 years after the events of the main game.

By on

Comments

There's more story coming to Resident Evil Village just in time for Halloween this year. A slate of downloadable content developer Capcom is calling Winters' Expansion brings with it a new chapter called "Shadow of Rose," which continues to the story of Village protagonist Ethan's daughter as she grapples with her gross mold-based superpowers.

Capcom revealed the DLC chapter during its June game showcase, while also delivering a whole lot of details about what the new story will cover. Shadow of Rose picks up after the ending scene players saw in the Village base game, which jumps ahead in time 16 years to show us a now-adult Rose. Village's ending suggested that Rose had abilities derived from her parents' exposure to the mutagenic moss at the center of Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil VII, and that characters such as Chris Redfield are keeping a close eye on her because of it.

Click To Unmute
  1. Diablo 4 Is All About Player Choice - Developer Interview
  2. Diablo 4 Necromancer, PvP, World Boss Gameplay with Commentary
  3. Diablo 4 - Official Xbox Gameplay Showcase
  4. Diablo 4 - Official Necromancer Cinematic Reveal Trailer
  5. Overwatch 2 - Official Free 2 Play Release Date Trailer
  6. Xbox Games Showcase Extended Livestream 2022
  7. EXOPRIMAL Gameplay Trailer | Capcom Showcase 2022
  8. Exoprimal Full Presentation | Capcom Showcase 2022
  9. Resident Evil 4 Full Presentation and Gameplay | Capcom Showcase 2022
  10. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - A New Frontier
  11. DNF Duel - Official Spotlight Trailer
  12. 9 Minutes of Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Zealot Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - Announcement Trailer

Rose's story looks as though it'll take on a more psychological tone than the original story of Village did. According to the Capcom Showcase, Rose find herself merged with the consciousnesses within the megamycete, the huge mold colony beneath the Village in the base game that helped spawn Village's monsters. We learned in Village that people infected by the mold may have their consciousnesses merge with it even after they die, so who knows what she'll find there. In the trailer, Rose encounters another girl who looks exactly like her, and is led through the story by a seemingly spectral force that calls itself Michael. As Capcom noted, there aren't just monsters menacing you in Shadows of Rose--the very world is trying to kill you, and because it exists within Rose's consciousness instead of physical reality, it looks as though the locales can twist and change around you as you play.

No Caption Provided
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5

The Winters' Expansion DLC is set to release on October 28, and also packs a new third-person mode for the base game and an expansion of Village's Mercenaries mode, with new characters and stages.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Resident Evil Village
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)