Resident Evil Village Getting Rose-Centric Sequel DLC, "Shadows Of Rose"

There's more story coming to Resident Evil Village just in time for Halloween this year. A slate of downloadable content developer Capcom is calling Winters' Expansion brings with it a new chapter called "Shadow of Rose," which continues to the story of Village protagonist Ethan's daughter as she grapples with her gross mold-based superpowers.

Capcom revealed the DLC chapter during its June game showcase, while also delivering a whole lot of details about what the new story will cover. Shadow of Rose picks up after the ending scene players saw in the Village base game, which jumps ahead in time 16 years to show us a now-adult Rose. Village's ending suggested that Rose had abilities derived from her parents' exposure to the mutagenic moss at the center of Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil VII, and that characters such as Chris Redfield are keeping a close eye on her because of it.

Rose's story looks as though it'll take on a more psychological tone than the original story of Village did. According to the Capcom Showcase, Rose find herself merged with the consciousnesses within the megamycete, the huge mold colony beneath the Village in the base game that helped spawn Village's monsters. We learned in Village that people infected by the mold may have their consciousnesses merge with it even after they die, so who knows what she'll find there. In the trailer, Rose encounters another girl who looks exactly like her, and is led through the story by a seemingly spectral force that calls itself Michael. As Capcom noted, there aren't just monsters menacing you in Shadows of Rose--the very world is trying to kill you, and because it exists within Rose's consciousness instead of physical reality, it looks as though the locales can twist and change around you as you play.

The Winters' Expansion DLC is set to release on October 28, and also packs a new third-person mode for the base game and an expansion of Village's Mercenaries mode, with new characters and stages.