Resident Evil Village ESRB Listing Reveals The Horror To Come

A rating entry has appeared for Resident Evil Village, and it reveals some tantalizing details of the game's many scares.

The ESRB listing for Resident Evil Village has appeared publicly on the organization's website, and it offers a glimpse at some of the horrors that will await players as they explore the game's titular locale. Not surprisingly, the game received an M rating from the organization, specifically for its blood and gore, intense violence, and strong language.

Note that there are some small potential spoilers ahead. You have been warned.

The ESRB's general description of the game offers very few surprises to fans of the Resident Evil series. However, it does reveal that the game's level of gore is consistent with its predecessor Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which featured hands and legs getting chopped off in its first few hours. The description also reveals that Bloodborne-esque fantastical creatures are the main foes that the player will face, unlike RE7.

"From a first-person perspective, players explore environments and use pistols, shotguns, and machine guns to shoot and kill fantastical creatures (e.g., werewolves, ghouls, mutants, mechanical humanoids) found throughout the surrounding areas," a portion of the description reads. "...Cutscenes can depict additional acts of intense violence and gore: a character's heart ripped out of their chest; a person chopped through the shoulder by a machete; a character impaled through the chest by a giant weapon; a person repeatedly shot. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in the game."

While Resident Evil Village isn't for the faint of heart, you can try out the game's final demo for an hour from May 1 to May 9 (timing varies slightly by region) on several different platforms. Village will release May 7 on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia. Additionally, there are some spoilers for the game making the rounds right now, so watch out for that.

Resident Evil Village | Castle Demo Gameplay (PS5)

