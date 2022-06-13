Resident Evil Village DLC Adds Third-Person Camera Mode

Resident Evil traditionalists, rejoice--a third-person camera mode is coming to Resident Evil Village. The addition comes as a part of Village's upcoming DLC--which also features a brand-new story as well as new mercenaries--and is scheduled to arrive on October 28. 2022.

The switch back to third-person is a big deal for the Resident Evil franchise. When the series made the shift to a first-person camera angle back in 2017 with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, many fans weren't entirely on board with the change. Shortly after the game arrived on PC, several mods converting the game into a third-person perspective popped up, giving more traditionalist players the chance to play Biohazard with the same perspective as the games before it. As a direct sequel to Biohazard, Village also shared a first-person perspective--until now.

So far, Capcom has not revealed whether or not the series will revert to a third-person perspective for future entries. While the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4 all use third-person, that could simply be to retain the same look as the original games. Seeing as recent protagonist Ethan Winter's storyline seems to be wrapped up, we could see a shift back for the next game.

In other Resident Evil news, Capcom recently shared the first gameplay of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, confirming the camera angle and showing off protagonist Leon Kennedy.

