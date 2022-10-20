Resident Evil Village Demo Returns With Third-Person Mode

A demo for Resident Evil Village's third-person mode is now available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

In today's Resident Evil Showcase, after showing the features of upcoming DLC, the stream announced that players can now play a Resident Evil Village demo. Though the demo is meant to highlight the new third-person mode, you can play in first-person as well. The demo will be available starting at 4 PM Pacific Time, October 20.

You can play the demo for a total of 60 minutes. If you exit the demo before the 60 minutes are up, you can resume from where you left off. You can finish the demo ahead of the 60 minute limit, in which case you can restart it and play for the remaining time. However, If you played the last version of the demo, from May 1, 2021 to May 9 2021, the 60 minute timer continues from that previous iteration. So, if you played it for the full 60 minutes, you will be unable to play this new version.

The stream also showed off new features of the upcoming DLC, The Winters Expansion. Besides the third-person mode, they showed off playable Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and Alcina Dimitrescu in Mercenaries Mode, as well as the Shadows of Rose story expansion.