Resident Evil Village Demake Video Reimagines The Game For PS1

A popular YouTuber who goes by the handle Hoolopee has created a short video that reimagines Resident Evil Village as a PS1 game. The video takes footage from a notable trailer for the game that features tall vampire matriarch Lady Dimitrescu, as well as some environments that are made all the creepier by their low-poly aesthetic.

In the video, Ethan Winters is threatened by a PS1-era Lady Dimitrescu, whose static, unchanging face is the stuff of nightmares. It also features some terrifying fuzzy-edged werewolves, as well as the muttering old woman from the beginning of one of Village's demos.

Hoolopee specializes in crafting strange videos that push at the edges of game aesthetics. They made a Death Stranding video in a similar style, as well as an uncomfortably HD video of Morshu, the shopkeeper from one of the infamous Legend of Zelda CD-I games.

In our Resident Evil Village review, critic Phil Hornshaw called Resident Evil Village a fusion of Resident Evil 7's horror-focused atmosphere and Resident Evil 4's nonstop action.

"Resident Evil 7 was an excellent return to the horror underpinnings of the franchise, but cunningly altered with new ideas and a new perspective," he wrote. "Similarly, Village is an intelligent reintroduction of the best action elements of Resident Evil. Though it captures some of the same things that made RE7 such a breath of fresh air (or maybe rancid, stale, mold-filled air, but in a good way), Village evolves to become its own unique creature. It makes you wonder what beautifully twisted fiend Resident Evil might mutate into in the future."