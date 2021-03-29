Resident Evil Village Being Promoted With Life-Size Lady Dimitrescu Standees

Recent social media posts have highlighted a life-size cardboard standee of Resident Evil Village's tall vampire Lady Dimitrescu, and fans are enthusiastic about it. As we approach Resident Evil Village's release date of May 7, Capcom has begun a marketing blitz to get the word out about the game.

According to a few tweets posted by fans, that campaign includes cardboard standees of the game's vampire matriarch Lady Dimitrescu, and they're true to her stated height of 9'6". Fans have uploaded pictures of themselves standing beside the model for effect, and she looks just as intimidating in person as she does in the game.

Capcom Asia promoting Resident Evil Village with full scale 1:1 life size Lady Dimitrescu standee in Hong Kong pic.twitter.com/OkzALEcRyL — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta_) March 28, 2021

Hey @CapcomUSA_ so uh.....how would one go about obtaining one of these? 👀 — AlphaOmegaSin (@AlphaOmegaSin) March 27, 2021

This has led at least one fan to ask Capcom for one of those standees on social media. Lady Dimitrescu made quite a splash when she was revealed as part of a promotional trailer for Village, and the memes were given a major shot in the arm when Capcom revealed her official height in a tweet. Village, which is sometimes referred to as Resident Evil 8, is the official sequel to Resident Evil 7, and it's one of the most-anticipated games of the year. Still, since the game comes out in May, you won't have to wait long to get devoured by the tall vampire lady or her many henchmen.