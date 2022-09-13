Resident Evil Village And Three Other Resident Evil Games Are Coming To Switch This Year
Capcom and Nintendo team up to bring multiple Resident Evil games to Switch this year.
As part of the September Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Capcom announced that Resident Evil Village and three earlier Resident Evil games are coming to Switch this year. The games are coming to Nintendo's hybrid console via the cloud.
In addition to Resident Evil Village, the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, are coming to Switch later this year. They are also cloud versions.
Additionally, Nintendo and Capcom confirmed that the Winters' Expansion for Resident Evil Village will come to Switch on December 2. A free demo for Resident Evil Village on Switch is releasing today, September 13, while the full game arrives on October 28.
