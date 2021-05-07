Resident Evil Village Almost Included Ada Wong, Concept Art Shows

Resident Evil Village features the return of Chris Redfield, the longtime series hero who also appeared at the very end of Resident Evil 7. However, another fan-favorite, Ada Wong, almost made an appearance as well, as revealed in concept art included with the game's DLC.

Available via the Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition as well as the Trauma Pack DLC, you can view concept art in the game's bonus menu. Here, you'll see a character wielding a crossbow and wearing a plague doctor mask. This is Ada in disguise, and her outfit and weaponry certainly seem appropriate when considering the European setting and more fantasy-inspired elements of the latest game.

Gallery

According to the game's art director, Ada wasn't included due to "a number of conflicting scenarios," and given the relative lack of series mainstays in Ethan Winters' story, that was probably the right call. Ada Wong has been in a few other Resident Evil games, including her debut in Resident Evil 2 as well as Resident Evil 4 and 6. She's also in the on-rails shooter Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles, which is essentially a retelling of Resident Evil 2, as well as the film Resident Evil: Damnation.

"An early plot point was to have Ada, disguising herself with a mask, help Ethan escape from his trial," the art director added. Drawings show enemies getting ambushed with a flurry of crossbow bolts. Given how hard it is to reload a crossbow quickly, that's pretty impressive.

Resident Evil Village is out now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia. Phil Hornshaw was quite fond of it in our Resident Evil Village review, and if you need some help, check out our spoiler-free walkthrough and our beginner's tips.