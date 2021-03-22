Katana Gaming Chair Breath Of The Wild Mod In Beta Justice League Differences Resident Evil Village PC System Requirements Xbox Game Pass Games Gotham Knights Delayed

Resident Evil Showcase Livestream Planned For April, Here's How To Watch

Resident Evil Village and Re:Verse are likely to appear during the Resident Evil April showcase.

In celebration of the game's 25th anniversary, Capcom has announced that a Resident Evil-focused livestream is set to go live sometime this April.

The studio neither specified what will be shown during the livestream nor when it goes live. However, Capcom is currently working on Resident Evil Re:Verse and Resident Evil Village, so it's likely both titles will make an appearance. Capcom doesn't want to "spoil any surprises" and urged fans to "keep an eye on Resident Evil channels" across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for livestream updates.

How to Watch the Resident Evil April Showcase

Capcom didn't state the day or time the showcase goes live, so we'll update this post when we learn more. We'll also embed the livestream here once it goes live.

What to Expect from the Resident Evil April Showcase

Because Capcom doesn't want to "spoil any surprises," it's leaving speculation up to the fans. The studio did make some comments throughout 2020 that could provide hints. In April, Capcom released a survey asking if fans want more Resident Evil remakes. And in May, Capcom said it planned to follow a strong year with multiple major titles. Then there are the persistent rumors swirling around a supposed Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Alongside celebrating Resident Evil's 25th anniversary, Capcom has announced an open beta for Resident Evil Re:Verse on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Re:Verse, free to anyone who buys Resident Evil Village, is a multiplayer shooter where two teams of three battle each other using iconic Resident Evil characters.

Capcom also announced that both Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil Village will make their way to Google Stadia on April 1 and May 7, respectively. RE7's Stadia launch is the Gold Edition, which includes the game's Season Pass content and will be available to Stadia Pro subscribers for free.

