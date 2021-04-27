Resident Evil Re:Verse Now Launching This Summer

Resident Evil Re:Verse, the multiplayer component of the upcoming Resident Evil Village, has been pushed to later this year. An email to "Resident Evil ambassadors" says that the service will begin this summer, apparently no longer set to launch alongside Village on May 7.

No reason was given for the date, and the email did not give more specific timing. GameSpot has reached out to Capcom regarding the release timing.

Re:Vese is a competitive multiplayer shooter, where players control a set of heroes or villains and battle it out. Downed enemies can become bioweapons to attach to other players. Capcom has been regularly hosting beta tests for the mode.

Meanwhile, Resident Evil Village has gotten its own set of demos, albeit with some odd time restrictions. Possibly in response to controversy over the strict demo timing, Capcom opted to extend its final demo by a full week. Some people are already playing the full game, however, as it appears to have leaked in the wild in some territories.

