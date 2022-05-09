Resident Evil Re:Verse Might Be Preparing For Release Soon

Capcom's multiplayer deathmatch game, Resident Evil Re:Verse, might be gearing up for launch soon. The game was rated for Google Stadia this past weekend in Europe.

Resident Evil Re:Verse was rated last year for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. This latest rating is notable because the game's original announcement didn't include Stadia as a platform. Players will be able to play the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.

Stadia version of Resident Evil Re:Verse was just rated in Europe: https://t.co/81wlUU8Gj0

The PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions were rated a year ago today.

It lives...? pic.twitter.com/c3toZ0aFep — Gematsu (@gematsu) May 7, 2022

Resident Evil Re:Verse was announced in January 2021 to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary. It was intended to be a free multiplayer experience for players who bought Resident Evil Village. Re:Verse had an open beta in April 2021 and was originally slated to release alongside Resident Evil Village on May 7, but then Re:Verse was delayed until July. It was delayed once again into an unspecified 2022 release window.

In GameSpot's Resident Evil Village review, we said, "Resident Evil 7 was an excellent return to the horror underpinnings of the franchise, but cunningly altered with new ideas and a new perspective. Similarly, Village is an intelligent reintroduction of the best action elements of Resident Evil."