Resident Evil Re:Verse Might Be Preparing For Release Soon

A new rating for Google Stadia has appeared.

Capcom's multiplayer deathmatch game, Resident Evil Re:Verse, might be gearing up for launch soon. The game was rated for Google Stadia this past weekend in Europe.

Resident Evil Re:Verse was rated last year for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. This latest rating is notable because the game's original announcement didn't include Stadia as a platform. Players will be able to play the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.

Resident Evil Re:Verse was announced in January 2021 to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary. It was intended to be a free multiplayer experience for players who bought Resident Evil Village. Re:Verse had an open beta in April 2021 and was originally slated to release alongside Resident Evil Village on May 7, but then Re:Verse was delayed until July. It was delayed once again into an unspecified 2022 release window.

In GameSpot's Resident Evil Village review, we said, "Resident Evil 7 was an excellent return to the horror underpinnings of the franchise, but cunningly altered with new ideas and a new perspective. Similarly, Village is an intelligent reintroduction of the best action elements of Resident Evil."

