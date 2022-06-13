Resident Evil Re:Verse Launches With Resident Evil Village Gold Edition In October

After it was originally intended to launch with Resident Evil Village in May of last year, Resident Evil Re:Verse will launch on October 28, the same day as Resident Evil Village's new Gold Edition.

Re:Verse is a PvP multiplayer deathmatch game where players control characters from across the Resident Evil universe. Playable characters announced so far include Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield as they appeared in Resident Evil 2 Remake, Jack Baker from Resident Evil 7, and iconic monsters Tyrant and Nemesis.

A few of the playable characters in Resident Evil Re:Verse

Re:Verse was first announced in early January 2021 as part of the franchise's 25th anniversary celebration. It was pitched as a free, standalone multiplayer mode that would be available for Resident Evil Village owners, but following an open beta that spring--the reception to which was not especially positive--it was delayed until summer. Then, it was pushed back again until 2022, and Capcom went quiet on the game until now.

Re:Verse joins Shadows of Rose--a new DLC chapter featuring Ethan Winters's daughter Rose--and a new third-person mode in the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, which will launch on October 28 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.