Resident Evil PS5, Xbox Series X|S Upgrades Detailed

Capcom has laid out more details about the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades for Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7. The company still hasn't given a release date for the upgrades, but it did give a little more information about how these upgrades will work.

A brief Twitter thread continues the previous announcement thread. It reiterates that all of your original save data will carry over to the upgraded versions. Your DLC purchases will transfer too, including the DLC you received if you bought the Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition.

If you own the physical edition of any game, you can upgrade to the digital version, but you'll need to have a system with a disk drive to keep using the physical editions. There is no plan to release physical versions of the upgrades, but they'll all be on the digital storefronts. And if you have or buy a PS4 or Xbox One disk, you can just upgrade that one. (The thread doesn't mention this, but buying a physical last-gen disk is probably the cheaper option.)

All three games will be getting visual enhancements as part of the upgrades, but Capcom has not detailed what those will be. On PC, all three games will get an update to match the visual enhancements of the console upgrades.

All three games were reviewed relatively positively at GameSpot. Resident Evil 7 was seen as a marked return to its horror roots, while the Resident Evil 2 remake delivered a new experience built on the foundations of the original. The Resident Evil 3 remake scored lower than the other two, In part due to a truncated structure, but it was still said to have great moments.