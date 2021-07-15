Resident Evil Multiplayer Spin-Off, Re:Verse, Delayed Until 2022

Resident Evil's multiplayer spin-off game, Re:Verse, have been delayed from its previous July 2021 window into 2022. Capcom announced the news on Twitter today, saying that it needed additional time to work on the game further.

Delayed a few weeks ago to July 2021, Capcom says the multiplayer game will now release sometime in 2022. An exact window was not shared.

The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience. We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/o8hP363fjR — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 15, 2021

Originally slated to launch alongside Resident Evil Village in April, Re:Verse is a standalone multiplayer title that pulls in characters from throughout the series' history for third-person shooter firefights. The game did host an open beta that featured gameplay in the Raccoon City Police Department featured in Resident Evil 2 Remake, albeit with a more stylized look akin to cell-shading.

Capcom advised Resident Evil Village customers to redeem their codes for Re:Verse now to avoid losing them before launch. All Village players will be able to play Re:Verse when it eventually launches.

Resident Evil Village should make that wait a little easier if you haven't yet dived into its weird and twisted adventure. In Gamespot's 9/10 Resident Evil Village review, editor Phil Hornshaw praised the game's setting and setpieces, writing, "Though it captures some of the same things that made RE7 such a breath of fresh air (or maybe rancid, stale, mold-filled air, but in a good way), Village evolves to become its own unique creature. It makes you wonder what beautifully twisted fiend Resident Evil might mutate into in the future."