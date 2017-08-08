Resident Evil Movie Star Joining The Hellboy Reboot

Another key casting detail for the Hellboy reboot has been confirmed, as Resident Evil movie series star Milla Jovovich is joining the film in a big role. According to Deadline, Jovovich will play the Blood Queen herself in the film, titled Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen.

This news follows word from last week when it was announced that Game of Thrones and Deadwood star Ian McShane was joining Rise of the Blood Queen. He'll play Professor Broom, the adoptive father of Hellboy, who is played by Stranger Things star David Harbour. In the Guillermo del Toro Hellboy series, Ron Perlman played the red alien, while the late John Hurt portrayed Broom.

Jovovich starred as Alice in the six Resident Evil movies, which together grossed more than $1 billion at the box office.

Rise of the Blood Queen will be directed by Neil Marshall, who directed episodes of Game of Thrones, along with the movies The Descent and Doomsday. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is also involved with the film.

Last month it was reported that Hunger Games producer Lionsgate was in "final negotiations" to pick up the movie.

Marshall recently said on the Post Mortem podcast that, unlike del Toro's two Hellboy films, he would be making a more adult movie.

"We can make the movie we want to make," he said. "It's not like I'm going to force it to be R-rated, but if it happens to come out that way, just because of my own sensibilities, then fine. And nobody's going to stop us. So, that's the main [difference]. And I'm sure, obviously, the success of things like Deadpool and Logan have not hurt that cause. But, also, when you go back the original material, it is kind of bloody, so I'm going to embrace that."

Rise of the Blood Queen starts shooting in September, apparently.