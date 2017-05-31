Resident Evil Movie Star Almost Quit The First One And She Explains Why

All six of the Resident Evil movies have featured Milla Jovovich in the lead role of Alice. But the actress has now revealed that she almost bowed out of the first one. Speaking to Inverse, Jovovich said she "almost quit the movie" because her role was apparently being re-written for Michelle Rodriguez, who was getting a lot of attention at the time for her role in Girlfight.

"She was very hot at that moment, and my hotness had sort of been already four years old by that point," Jovovich said (via Entertainment Weekly). "So [director Paul W.S. Anderson] rewrote the script for her. It pretty much made my character 'the girl,' and Rain [Rodriguez's character] was 'the guy.' She got all of my big action scenes, and she became like Alice. And then Alice became this tag-along."

Jovovich recalled reading the script for the first Resident Evil film on a flight from Canada to Germany. "I was livid. I got to the hotel and said, 'We have to have to a big talk or I'm going to be on a flight [back] tomorrow morning," she remembers saying.

She ended up meeting with Anderson that evening and they spoke for three hours, reading the script page by page, with Jovovich pointing out every instance where she felt her important scenes were being "taken away."

Jovovich and Anderson are now married with two children. She said in the interview that it was that initial conversation about the script for the first film that helped spark their relationship. "That was how we started our relationship," she said.

The latest Resident Evil film, The Final Chapter, is the last one to star Jovovich under the direction of Anderson. The director said of leaving the series behind, "I feel like I've done everything I wanted to do with Resident Evil so I'm excited to move on and do something else."

He added: "There are very few franchises where the filmmakers have stayed the same behind the camera and the actors have stayed in front of the camera for such an epic sweep of movies. I'd be shocked if anything can kind of match that."

After more than $1 billion from the first six movies, a Resident Evil movie reboot is on the way, but as mentioned, Anderson and Jovovich won't be involved, it seems.