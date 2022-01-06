Resident Evil: Code Veronica Is Getting An Impressive Looking Fan Remake

A fan remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica is in the works, looking to follow in the footsteps of Capcom's official remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3.

The project has been in the works since 2019 and is slated to arrive sometime in 2022 in the form of three, four hour-long chapters. A recent trailer for the fan project highlights new features that have been added to the game in recent months, including the addition of the dodge mechanic from the Resident Evil 3 remake, improved animations, and zombies that behave more closely to those from Capcom's official entries.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica originally released in 2000 for the Dreamcast before eventually making its way to other platforms like the PlayStation 2. It is the fourth main entry in the longrunning survival horror series and stars Resident Evil 2 heroine Claire Redfield as she continues to search for her brother Chris, along the way finding herself on a remote island overrun by Umbrella Corporation's zombies.

The fan remake of Code Veronica will be free (a demo is playable now), though as the developers note on the project's website, Capcom owns all rights to the series, and "if they decided to cancel it, the project would be dead."

Capcom recently released Resident Evil 4 in VR for Occulus Quest 2, all the while rumors circulate that a proper Resident Evil 4 remake from Capcom is in the works for current-generation consoles.