Resident Evil 7, Street Fighter 5, And More Discounted In New Capcom Humble Sale

If you're in the mood to play some iconic Capcom titles this week, Humble Store has a sale for you. This weekend, tons of Capcom games are up to 80% off, including many Resident Evil titles.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard is just $40, down from $60. Resident Evil 4, 5, 6 and others are on sale too, up to 77% off. Street Fighter V is half-off for $20, and Street Fighter X Tekken is $6, down from $30. Much of the Devil May Cry series is available for a deal, including Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition for $13 (regularly $25) and the Devil May Cry Complete Pack for $10 (regularly $40),

If you'd rather some classic platforming, check out the Mega Man Legacy Collection, on for $6 (down from $15). It's a good way to replay the first six Mega Man games before Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (feature Mega Man 7, 8, 9, and 10) comes out this August. There are many more games up for sale on the Humble Store, and you can check out the full list here.

Meanwhile at E3, audiences got a sneak peak at Capcom's newest game Monster Hunter: World during Sony's E3 press conference, the first Monster Hunter title on PlayStation in 11 years. Read all about the upcoming game here, and head over to GameSpot's E3 hub for all the latest news, features, and game announcements.