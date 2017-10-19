Resident Evil 7 Ships 4 Million Copies, Still Well Below Expectations

Resident Evil 7 has now shipped at least 4 million copies, according to a graphic on the horror game's website spotted by PC Gamer. That is a big number, but it is below Capcom's expectations.

Capcom said back in May that Resident Evil 7 shipped 3.5 million units, representing a "solid start" for the game, but below the company's forecast of 4 million shipped by March 31. Over its lifetime, Capcom is predicting that Resident Evil 7 will ship 10 million copies. So it still has a good amount of work to do to get there.

Back in May, Capcom said Resident Evil 7 failing to meet the initial sales targets is not necessarily such a bad thing because the "lifecycle for games is growing longer." Not only that, but digital sales are growing, and those are higher-margin compared to boxed retail games, which is a plus for Capcom.

Additionally, Resident Evil 7's favorable reviews will help it continue to sell, Capcom said, while the company is also planning marketing events and more DLC to help increase sales further. "This title was received favorably by both fans and the media; further, its unit sales continue to grow even now," Capcom said at the time. "We will work to achieve our unit sales goal this fiscal year by continuing to generate buzz with promotional activities that include events for fans, as well as with downloadable content."

Next up for Resident Evil 7 is the free Not A Hero DLC, which adds Chris Redfield and launches on December 12. Also due out that day is the End of Zoe expansion, which features a "mysterious outdoorsman named Joe who lives along the bank of the marshes." This expansion costs $15.

Newcomers to the game can pick up Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition, which launches for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on December 12. This includes End of Zoe and the previous two premium DLC packs, Banned Footage Volume 1 and 2.



Alternatively, newcomers to the game can pick up Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition, which launches for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on December 12. This includes End of Zoe and the previous two premium DLC packs, Banned Footage Volume 1 and 2. Not a Hero was intended to be out earlier this year, but it ended up delayed because Capcom "concluded that this DLC was not good enough to meet those high expectations" following the acclaimed launch of the base game.