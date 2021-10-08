When Does Back 4 Blood Unlock Switch OLED Reviews PS5 Restock Tracker New World Crafting Guide Far Cry 6 PC Specs Battlefield 2042 Beta
Resident Evil 7 Passes 10 Million Copies Shipped

2017's Resident Evil 7 is the first game in the series to hit 10 million copies shipped.

2017's Resident Evil 7 continues to sell, as Capcom has announced the game has now surpassed 10 million copies shipped worldwide. The game has shipped more than 1 million copies every fiscal year since its release, and in total, it has now hit 10 million units shipped.

That makes it the first game in the Resident Evil series to reach 10 million copies sold. In a statement, Capcom said the release of the Resident Evil Village/Resident Evil 7 bundle helped improve sales. Additionally, Capcom said it implemented "strategic pricing" and seasonal and event-driven discounts to help move more units.

The next closest to Resident Evil in terms of sales is 2019's Resident Evil 2, which has achieved 8.6 million units shipped, according to Capcom's public sales data page.

Resident Evil Village, the latest installment in the main series, has shipped 4.5 million copies.

Outside of the Resident Evil series, Capcom's Monster Hunter: World is the company's most commercially successful game by far, reaching shipments of 17.3 million copies.

