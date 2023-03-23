Resident Evil 4 - All Yellow Herb Locations Guide

Resident Evil 4, much like the rest of the franchise, emphasizes the use of herbs to heal your characters. Yellow Herbs, in particular, tend to be very important, as they're the only way for you to increase your maximum HP. Here's our Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herbs guide to help you find all the possible health upgrades in the campaign.

Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herbs guide

The Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herbs can't be used on their own. Instead, you'll have to mix them with a concoction, preferably one that already has a Green Herb and Red Herb mixed in. This is because a Green and Red Herb combination will heal you to almost full HP and, when a Yellow Herb is added, you'll also be granted its permanent max HP boost segment.

Likewise, you'll want to pay attention to the Merchant's Trade panel, since he also sells a Yellow Herb in exchange for 3x Spinels (a currency obtained by completing requests). In any case, we've divided our Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herbs guide into several sections depending on the main zones and areas.

You can get a Yellow Herb from the Merchant by spending 3x Spinel.

Village Yellow Herbs

These are some of the Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herbs that can be found in the Village zone:

Mountain Village - Inside the first house to your left (seen on the featured image).

Quarry/Fish Farm - Head past the Merchant hub and check the small dockyard with the boat and the Hexagon Altar Puzzle . It's in a small shack.

. It's in a small shack. Lake: Large Cave Shrine - Found in one of the side tunnels near the treasure icon.

Village Chief's House - Once Ashley is with you, return to the bedroom on the second floor and have her bring down the ladder. The Yellow Herb is on top of a crate seen as soon as you climb up.

Valley - Found on a wooden walkway that's overlooking the work area.

Gallery Left: Village Chief's House; Right: Valley.

Castle Yellow Herbs

These are some of the Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herbs that you can pick up in the Castle zone:

Audience Hall - While on the ground floor, check one of the dressers that has multiple candles.

Courtyard Room - This is after the Castle Battlements section and the second El Gigante encounter . Once the next chapter begins and Leon and Ashley are reunited, you'll see a Yellow Herb beside a gramophone.

. Once the next chapter begins and Leon and Ashley are reunited, you'll see a Yellow Herb beside a gramophone. Castle Battlements - After this, return to the battlements area. Although the El Gigante is dead, there are still various cultists lurking around. Head to the initial section, which should have a pathway and ladder that takes you to the opposite ramparts.

Depths - After Leon falls down the pit in the Throne Room, you'll end up in the Depths. Take out the creatures when your see their green eyes from below the water. Then, follow the path to the structure and kick the ruined wall. You'll find the Yellow Herb in a small nook.

Clock Tower - After the elevator sequence, you'll be back outside. Gingerly walk across the wooden beams and take out the crossbowmen. Then, look to your left to find a Merchant. The Yellow Herb is on a desk.

If you've obtained all previously mentioned Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herbs, all while combining them with Green and Red Herb mixes, then you should have maxed out Leon's HP. This will earn you the "My Body is a Temple" achievement.

Gallery Left: Audience Hall; Right: Castle Battlements.

Island Yellow Herbs

Whether or not you've maxed out Leon's HP already, you'll still be able to acquire additional Resident Evil 4 Yellow Herbs in the Island zone:

Wharf/Cave - After you get past the Wharf area with spotlights and laser turrets, you'll enter a cavern. The plant is in a small nook off to the side.

Incubation Lab - Eventually, you'll see Ashley in a cell and you'll reach a facility. By solving the Keycard Console Power Puzzles, you'll be able to enter the Incubation Lab. The Yellow Herb is next to some bookshelves just before the room with the four Regeneradors in their stasis tanks.

Gallery Left: Wharf/Cave; Right: Incubation Lab.