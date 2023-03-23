Resident Evil 4 - All Weapons Guide

Resident Evil 4 has several weapons that you can acquire throughout the course of the campaign. They'll be of great use to you when you take down hordes of infected. Likewise, they can be upgraded, including some exclusive perks that provide nifty boosts. Here's our Resident Evil 4 weapons guide hub to help you with the armaments that you can obtain during your run.

Resident Evil 4 weapons guide hub

The Resident Evil 4 weapons can be divided into multiple categories: handguns, shotguns, rifles, submachine guns, magnums, and special/utility types. Most can be purchased from the Merchant as you progress further in the campaign. You can either buy them using pesetas, or exchange the Spinels you acquire via request completions. Likewise, some weapons allow certain attachments to be slotted in, which are equipped by selecting them in your inventory and clicking on the Parts option.

As for upgrades, the most common types are power (i.e., damage dealt), rate-of-fire, ammo capacity (i.e., how much ammo is in the mag), and reload speed. Once you've maxed out all upgrades, you can unlock the unique boost for that weapon. Alternatively, you can get the Exclusive Upgrade Ticket from the Merchant, which costs 30 Spinels. This, along with some pesetas, will let you unlock the weapon's unique perk regardless of the armament's overall level.

Gallery Left: The Striker shotgun's upgrades; Right: The Exclusive Upgrade Ticket will let you acquire the bonus perk regardless of the weapon's level.

Resident Evil 4 Handguns

SG-09R - You start the game with this handgun by default. Bonus upgrade: 5x critical hit rate. Attachments: Laser Sight - Aids in target acquisition.

- You start the game with this handgun by default. Punisher - Has low recoil and excellent penetration; costs five Spinels. Bonus upgrade: Can penetrate up to five targets. Attachments: Laser Sight - Aids in target acquisition.

- Has low recoil and excellent penetration; costs five Spinels. Red9 - Has decent power but poor precision/wide shot grouping. You can learn more in our Red9 location guide . Bonus upgrade: 1.5x power. Attachments: Red9 Stock - Improves precision and shot grouping.

- Has decent power but poor precision/wide shot grouping. You can learn more in our . Blacktail - A high-performance handgun; costs 24,000 pesetas. Bonus upgrade: 1.5x power. Attachments: N/A.

- A high-performance handgun; costs 24,000 pesetas. Matilda - Has a three-round burst when you attach the stock; costs 10 Spinels. Bonus upgrade: 2x ammo capacity. Attachments: Matilda Stock - Allows the weapon to fire three-round bursts.

- Has a three-round burst when you attach the stock; costs 10 Spinels.

Resident Evil 4 Shotguns

W870 Shotgun - Found on the second floor of a house on the left-hand side of the Village Square. This is a pump-action shotgun that packs a punch, though it has low rate-of-fire. Bonus upgrade: 2x power. Attachments: N/A.

- Found on the second floor of a house on the left-hand side of the Village Square. This is a pump-action shotgun that packs a punch, though it has low rate-of-fire. Riot Gun - A semi-automatic shotgun; costs 28,000 pesetas. Bonus upgrade: 1.5x power. Attachments: N/A.

- A semi-automatic shotgun; costs 28,000 pesetas. Striker - A semi-automatic shotgun that's more compact; costs 38,000 pesetas. Bonus upgrade: 2x ammo capacity. Attachments: N/A.

- A semi-automatic shotgun that's more compact; costs 38,000 pesetas.

Shotguns are extremely deadly at close range or when enemies are packed together.

Resident Evil 4 Rifles

SR M1903 Rifle - A bolt-action rifle that has slower rate-of-fire, though precision shots will deal tremendous damage. It costs 12,000 pesetas. Bonus upgrade: 2x power Attachments: Scope, High-powered Scope, Biosensor Scope.

- A bolt-action rifle that has slower rate-of-fire, though precision shots will deal tremendous damage. It costs 12,000 pesetas. Stingray - A semi-automatic rifle; costs 30,000 pesetas. Bonus upgrade: 2x rate-of-fire. Attachments: Scope, High-powered Scope, Biosensor Scope.

- A semi-automatic rifle; costs 30,000 pesetas. CQBR Assault Rifle - A fully-automatic rifle with a high rate-of-fire. You can learn more in our CQBR Assault Rifle location guide . Bonus upgrade: 1.5x power. Attachments: Scope, High-powered Scope, Biosensor Scope.

- A fully-automatic rifle with a high rate-of-fire. You can learn more in our .

Resident Evil 4 Magnums

Broken Butterfly - The first Resident Evil 4 magnum that you can acquire; costs 29,400 pesetas. Bonus upgrade: 1.5x power. Attachments: N/A.

- The first Resident Evil 4 magnum that you can acquire; costs 29,400 pesetas. Killer 7 - An easy-to-use magnum that comes attached with a laser sight. Bonus upgrade: 5x critical hit rate. Attachments: N/A.



Resident Evil 4 Submachine Guns

TMP - This SMG has extremely high rate-of-fire, but the recoil makes it somewhat harder to control; costs 10,000 pesetas. Bonus upgrade: 1.5x power. Attachments: TMP Stock - Reduces recoil and increases accuracy.

- This SMG has extremely high rate-of-fire, but the recoil makes it somewhat harder to control; costs 10,000 pesetas. LE5 - This SMG has decent penetration and it can have scopes attached. This Resident Evil 4 weapon is found while you're doing the Keycard Access Terminal Puzzles . Bonus upgrade: Can penetrate up to five targets. Attachments: Scope, High-powered Scope, Biosensor Scope.

- This SMG has decent penetration and it can have scopes attached. This Resident Evil 4 weapon is found while you're doing the .

Resident Evil 4 Special/Utility

Combat Knife - While you can pick up various knives during the campaign, the Combat Knife is one that can be repaired via the Merchant. You may also upgrade its power and durability. Bonus upgrade: 1.5x attack speed. Attachments: N/A.

- While you can pick up various knives during the campaign, the Combat Knife is one that can be repaired via the Merchant. You may also upgrade its power and durability. Bolt Thrower - This Resident Evil 4 weapon can shoot bolts silently, or replace them with explosive mines. You can learn more in our Bolt Thrower guide . Bonus upgrade: 2x ammo capacity. Attachments: N/A.

- This Resident Evil 4 weapon can shoot bolts silently, or replace them with explosive mines. You can learn more in our . Rocket Launcher - A staple of the franchise, this Resident Evil 4 weapon has only one projectile, so make it count. You can learn more in our Rocket Launcher guide . Bonus upgrade: N/A. Attachments: N/A.

- A staple of the franchise, this Resident Evil 4 weapon has only one projectile, so make it count. You can learn more in our .