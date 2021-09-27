Resident Evil 4 VR Will Launch On Oculus Quest 2 In October

Oculus has announced that Resident Evil 4 VR will be coming to the Quest 2 on October 21. This version completely reimagines the classic title and provides a brand-new way to experience it.

It also supports full-motion and teleportation travel movements, and it changes how players interact with items. Players can directly grab items from their own body, such as the gun on their belt, the knife from the holster on Leon's chest, or the health pack that's on their left shoulder. Players have to even have to reload their weapons by pulling out ammo from their left pouch and loading them in.

Puzzles and the typewriter save spots have been recreated in order for players to interact with them in VR space, too. The game's lauded inventory system allows players to move around all of their items physically. Cutscenes are presented on a theater screen instead of first-person VR, and actions like climbing ladders or jumping through windows are in third-person.

The VR version of Resident Evil 4 was revealed back in April. A remake of the game is also rumored to be in the works right now.

In Gamespot's Resident Evil 4 review, Greg Kasavin says, "You'll surely find from playing or even just watching Resident Evil 4 that all this sort of high praise is warranted, though it's worth reiterating that this is one of those games that you ought to approach with as few preconceived notions as possible. Essentially, if you've been entertained by any other mature-rated action game recently, then chances are you'll be blown away by this one. It's that good."