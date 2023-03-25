Resident Evil 4 - Unlockable Costumes And Bonus Weapons Guide

Resident Evil 4 Remake has numerous goodies that you can unlock. However, several will require multiple completions, as well as a bit of know-how for more efficient clears. Here's our Resident Evil 4 unlockables guide to help you with all the weapons and costumes that you can obtain in the game.

Resident Evil 4 unlockables guide - Weapons, costumes, and accessories

Our Resident Evil 4 unlockables guide takes a look at the different items that can be yours once you finish the game. All of these can be acquired via the main menu -> Bonus Content -> Extra Content Shop, where each selection costs Completion Points (i.e., what you earn when you complete challenges/achievements in the campaign). You may then equip these by clicking Continue -> Extras.

Ranks - Campaign completion scoring system

Additionally, some rewards are further subdivided based on game modes and clear rankings (usually dependent on completion time). As such, you can't get everything in one go. Here's the gist:

Rank/Score Assisted Difficulty Standard Difficulty Hardcore Difficulty Professional Difficulty

- Unlocked after beating the game once on any of the default difficulty modes S+

- New Game+ not allowed Four hours Five hours Five and a half hours Five and a half hours

15 saves or fewer S Four hours Five hours Five and a half hours Five and a half hours A 15 hours 12 hours 10 hours 7 hours

For instance, if you're attempting an S+ rank run, then you'll need to be very familiar with the game already. Knowing when to avoid enemies, and being able to clear the campaign as fast as possible would be the end goal. Moreover, since New Game+ isn't allowed, you'll have to start a fresh run without weapon upgrades or items that you've collected. However, some bonus weapons can be picked up from the storage, and they can be upgraded as you progress.

Purchase goodies from the Bonus Content Shop, then go to the Extras menu to equip them.

Resident Evil 4 Remake unlockable weapons

Primal Knife - Can be unlocked after destroying all 16 Clockwork Castellans (any difficulty mode). You can learn more in our Clockwork Castellans guide .

. Infinite Rocket Launcher - Start a New Game+ run. The Merchant will sell this for two million pesetas, so make sure you've saved up a bit and can sell a lot of treasures/upgraded weapons.

Handcannon - Professional difficulty; no bonus weapons allowed.

Chicago Sweeper - A-rank; Professional difficulty.

Note that these weapons are considered bonuses earned through achieving certain in-game milestones. For the complete list of weapons you can purchase or otherwise find in Resident Evil 4 Remake, check out our guide to all Resident Evil 4 weapons.

Resident Evil 4 Remake unlockable costumes

Leon

Jacket - Regular campaign completion (any difficulty mode/no time limit).

Shirt - Regular campaign completion.

Pinstripe - Regular campaign completion; provides a unique animation when you're reloading the Chicago Sweeper.

Ashley

Jacket - Regular campaign completion.

Jacketless - Regular campaign completion.

Armor - A-rank; any difficulty.

Leon and Ashley both get cool costumes via DLC. However, since these aren't obtainable through normal play, we won't discuss them further in our unlockables guide.

Resident Evil 4 Remake unlockable accessories

Leon

Glasses (Lexington) - Regular campaign completion.

Sunglasses (Square) - Regular campaign completion.

Sunglasses (Round) - Regular campaign completion.

Face Guard - Regular campaign completion.

Skull Mask - Regular campaign completion.

Foam Mask - Regular campaign completion.

Eye Patch - Regular campaign completion.

Flight Cap - Regular campaign completion.

Glasses (square) - A-rank; any difficulty.

Iron Helmet - A-rank; any difficulty.

Knitted Hat - A-rank; any difficulty.

Surgical Mask - Hardcore difficulty.

Flight Helmet - Hardcore difficulty.

Glasses (round) - A-rank; Hardcore difficulty.

Gas Mask - Professional difficulty; this enables aim assist regardless of the difficulty mode.

Wolf Tail - S+ Rank; Assisted difficulty; increases melee damage.

Deer Antlers - S+ Rank; Standard difficulty; increases knife damage.

Chicken Hat - S+ Rank; Hardcore difficulty; decreases your damage taken.

Ashley

Sunglasses (Cat Eye) - Regular campaign completion.

Cat Ears - S+ Rank; Professional difficulty; enables infinite ammo.