Resident Evil 4 - The Mercenaries Now On Quest 2 Via Free Update

Resident Evil 4 released on Quest 2 last year, bringing most of the classic game to virtual reality. One component missing was Mercenaries, but that omission is fixed today. Anyone who owns the game on Quest 2 can receive Resident Evil 4 - The Mercenaries via a free update. Truly a wise choice, mate!

Designed by Armature Studio, which also handled the main Resident Evil 4 VR game, Resident Evil 4 - The Mercenaries was produced in collaboration with Oculus Studios and Capcom. Capcom is, of course, no stranger to VR in Resident Evil already, having created the VR mode for Resident Evil 7 on PS4--a mode that was unfortunately absent in its sequel.

In addition to the classic Mercenaries content fans will remember, the Quest 2 version includes new challenges, special Big Head and Classic Horror modes, and a golden gun skin so you feel like a certain secret agent as you mow down not-zombies. Should you prefer to use these in the main game's campaign, you can, and playing through that story via a black-and-white filter sounds like a delight.

The Resident Evil series has had no shortage of content recently, including the excellent Resident Evil Village last year. Outside of games, we also got the Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City theatrical movie and the animated Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Netflix series, with a live-action Netflix series also on the way.