Resident Evil 4 Remake Revealed, Releases In March 2023

The June 2022 PlayStation State of Play kicked off with a banger, revealing a remake of Resident Evil 4 is coming to PS5 on March 24, 2023. The reveal was immediately followed by more Resident Evil news, as Resident Evil Village for PSVR was announced.

The Resident Evil 4 remake announcement was accompanied by a trailer for the game, showcasing how the 2004 action horror game has been updated aesthetically. Unfortunately, we don't get much idea as to how it's been changed mechanically. The trailer is embedded below.

This story is developing.