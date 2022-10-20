Resident Evil 4 Remake Gameplay Revealed During Capcom's Latest Showcase

During the latest Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed new gameplay footage for the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. The gameplay showcases protagonist Leon first entering the village that kicks off the game.

The gameplay focuses on Leon's first big encounter with the infected Ganados villagers, which sees him having to constantly shoot and run to stay one step ahead of being killed. In the trailer, you can see Leon quickly boarding up doors to buy himself time and jumping across rooftops to escape his pursuers.

You can see some of the new mechanics and features coming in the remake during the trailer as well. There's a dedicated button for trying to stealth your way through the environment now, for example, as well as a parry mechanic to deflect melee attacks when you're being swarmed. The memorable merchant will also now trade items with you.

Resident Evil 4 is scheduled to launch on March 24, 2023. For those keeping track at home, yes, that does mean we're getting The Callisto Protocol, Dead Space Remake, and Resident Evil 4 Remake all within the same four months. It's a great time to be a fan of survival horror.