Resident Evil 4 Remake Confirmed For PS4, New Resident Evil Showcase Coming In October

Updates for Resident Evil 4 Remake have been nonexistent since the game was first unveiled back in June, but during the Capcom TGS 2022 Online Program, the game was confirmed for release on a new platform: PlayStation 4.

The PS4 version was excluded from the original announcement, which only confirmed the game for current generation consoles and PC. The game first featured during a PlayStation State of Play broadcast in early June, followed by a mention during Capcom's last Online Program soon afterward.

Now Playing: Resident Evil 4 Full Presentation and Gameplay | Capcom Showcase 2022

RE4 producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi made the announcement during a dedicated Resident Evil segment, which also gave updates on the upcoming Winters Expansion for Resident Evil Village. The DLC will include a new story chapter--Shadow of Rose--as well as a third-person mode and an expanded Mercenaries mode, featuring Lady Dimitrescu as a playable character.

Originally released in 2004, RE4 Remake will follow Leon Kennedy's quest to save the president's daughter after she was kidnapped by a dangerous cult. The game first launched on the GameCube before being ported to multiple consoles, including the Wii, PlayStation 2, PS3, and more.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on March 24. In other Resident Evil news, this week's Nintendo Direct confirmed that Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Resident Evil 7, and the aforementioned Village will all be coming to Switch via cloud versions.