The Lithograph Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 is a brain teaser that you can do in the Castle zone. You'll stumble upon this after Leon and Ada meet, whereupon this section will block your progress until you solve it. Here's our Resident Evil 4 Lithograph Puzzle guide to help you complete this part.

The Resident Evil 4 Lithograph Puzzle requires three Lithographic Stone parts, all of which can be found in the same room:

Lithographic Stone B - Right next to the puzzle itself.

Lithographic Stone C - On top of a stack of books on a shelf.

Lithographic Stone D - Found inside a glass display that you can break.

Find all the Lithographic Stone plates first.

Once you have all three, you'll notice that the fourth is already placed on the diagram itself. Now, it's time to solve the Resident Evil 4 Lithograph Puzzle. There are four slots:

Top - Red square and shield symbol.

Left - Red lines and a helmet symbol.

Right - Two black lines.

Bottom - A black hexagon that's blank.

Each plate can be flipped by pressing the shoulder buttons (L1 and R1/LB and RB), allowing them to switch to their alternate red or black symbols. These also have shapes acting as borders for each symbol.

Top - Red square and shield.

Left - Red hexagon and helmet.

Right - Black square and sword.

Bottom - Black hexagon and armor.

Flip the plates as necessary so they correctly match the diagrams.

When you're done with the Resident Evil 4 Lithograph Puzzle, you can proceed to the corridor, picking up a Small Key and taking out a Spider Parasite Plaga. At the very end, you'll spot the Merchant just as you approach the Castle Battlements.