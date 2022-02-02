Resident Evil 4 HD Mod Finally Released After 8 Years Of Development

A fan-made Resident Evil 4 HD mod is finally available to download and play today after being in development for eight years.

The mod comes courtesy of Resident Evil 4 HD Project, a passion project brought to life by Cris and Albert, two lifelong fans of Capcom's popular zombie title. After many years of tireless work, the duo has released its 1.0 version of the mod, providing players with an opportunity to experience the game with high-definition textures, updated lighting, and corrected texture mapping and 3D modeling.

What makes the Resident Evil 4 HD Project so staggeringly impressive is that the team made personal trips to many of the real-world locations Capcom initially sourced materials for the game--such as Wales and Spain--to take photographs that could help them provide the highest resolution assets possible. This has allowed the mod to be "presented in resolutions up to 16 times that of the original game."

Cris and Albert have also improved upon the original game by enhancing flat objects into 3D models--something that simply wasn't possible on older hardware--while also correcting texture mapping and 3D modeling problems that have arisen over the years from the game's move from SD to HD displays. They've even managed to update the in-game cutscenes through a mixture of AI upscaling and total recreation.

The Resident Evil 4 HD Project mod can be downloaded from the official website, but it should be noted that the files included in the download do not contain a copy of Resident Evil 4. Instead, it provides files for upgrading the Steam port of the game, so you'll need to own and download that before being able to see what the mod has to offer. Luckily, it's on sale for only $5 right now, so it's as good a time as any to dive into this HD mod and see what the team has accomplished.