Resident Evil 4 has several Merchant Requests that you can complete to earn Spinels. One of these is called Egg Hunt. Here's our Resident Evil 4 guide to help you find that elusive Gold Chicken Egg.

Resident Evil 4 Gold Chicken Egg and Egg Hunt guide

You can pick up the Resident Evil 4 Egg Hunt request next to the Merchant a couple of hours into the campaign. However, the item itself can't be obtained until much later. Basically, you'll need to find fuel for the boat, which will then let you sail across the lake. This leads to the Del Lago boss fight. Although the creature ends up damaging you boat, Leon will soon find another vessel, which will also make the lake area explorable.

Sail the boat all the way to the eastern part of the lake.

Once you reach this part of the campaign, simply head to the easternmost portion of the lake where your vessel can dock. This is a small area, one that's got several coops and friendly fowls. Walk to the back of this area and check behind the barrels. There, you'll find the Resident Evil 4 Gold Chicken Egg. Make sure you sell it to the Merchant to complete the sidequest. You'll receive 3x Spinel for your troubles. Likewise, don't forget to pick up some other stuff in this location, such as some regular eggs (which can be used for a bit of healing), as well as a Velvet Blue item (for selling).

Moreover, it bears mentioning that you should get the Resident Evil 4 Gold Chicken Egg before you return to the Church (which will become your main objective after completing the Mural Cave Puzzle). Upon reaching the Church, the bridge to the lake will collapse, preventing you from backtracking to this location.

Lastly, assuming you forgot to pick up the item here, there's another Gold Chicken Egg in the Castle's Throne Room. You should find it while you're doing the Disgrace of the Salazar Family request.

Pick up the Gold Chicken Egg and sell it to the Merchant to receive your reward.