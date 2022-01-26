Resident Evil 4 Fan-Made HD Remaster Is Arriving in February

Check out the new trailer for the project.

By on

Comments

A fan-made Resident Evil 4 remaster has been in the works for eight years, and a new trailer for the finished project is out. Created by Cris Morales and Albert Marin--two guys with day jobs who "absolutely love Resident Evil 4"--the unofficial RE4 HD Project will feature heavily improved graphics and textures.

As stated on the project website's FAQ, the effort to modernize RE4's graphics was true dedication. Marin actually ventured out to gather, photograph, and source the real-life visual references in RE4. In the creators' own words, they scaled up each texture "up to 8-16 times the original resolution (in most cases) and redrawing/remaking from there."

Click To Unmute
  1. Blizzard Casually Announces New Survival Game | GameSpot News
  2. Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss
  3. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Hisuian. Final. Starter. Evolutions.
  4. Sniper Elite 5 – Cinematic Trailer
  5. First Official Gameplay - Life is Strange: Remastered Collection
  6. Dead by Daylight | Tome 10: SAW | Reveal Trailer
  7. Pokémon Legends: Arceus Video Review
  8. OlliOlli World – Official Cinematic Trailer
  9. Triangle Strategy – Introducing Frederica
  10. Mad Maggie And Titanfall-like LTM Coming To Apex Legends | GameSpot News
  11. Guilty Gear Strive - Baiken Character Starter Guide
  12. STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN | Final Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Resident Evil 4 VR Reveal Trailer | Resident Evil Showcase

The RE4 HD Project will be free to download on February 2 and is compatible with the 2014 RE4 Ultimate HD edition, which is available on Steam for any interested players.

RE4 was originally released in 2005 and is one of the most popular titles in the RE franchise. It's largely thought to have revitalized the RE series, and without it, we wouldn't have the acclaimed Resident Evil Village.

GameSpot scored RE4 9.6/10, and reviewer Greg Kasavin commented in his Resident Evil 4 Review, "RE4 is an amazing achievement in a variety of ways, especially in how its inspired, state-of-the-art cinematic presentation works so well with its relentlessly exciting, white-knuckle action, all of which is wrapped up in a decidedly lengthy adventure chock-full of hidden secrets and bonus extras."

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Resident Evil 4
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)