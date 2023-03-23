Resident Evil 4 - Disgrace Of The Salazar Family Request Guide

Resident Evil 4 has several Merchant Requests that can be completed. One of these tasks you with defacing a portrait of Ramon Salazar. Here's our Resident Evil 4 Disgrace of the Salazar Family guide to help you complete this objective.

Resident Evil 4 Disgrace of the Salazar Family guide

The Resident Evil 4 Disgrace of the Salazar Family request can only be completed during Chapter 12. Specifically, once you've made your way back to the Ballroom from the Underground Tunnel, you'll see the Merchant's hub along with a request note. The other note here is for the Jewel Thief, which we discuss separately. Likewise, the cable car here will take you to the Clock Tower, and you don't want to go there yet as that leads to a point of no return.

In any case, the Resident Evil 4 Disgrace of the Salazar Family request has a simple objective: you'll have to throw an egg at Ramon Salazar's portrait in the Throne Room. You'll be able to explore the location properly now (an earlier chapter led to Leon's fall down a pit).

You can use any egg you want to complete this task, including one that a chicken will lay if you sit on the throne.

Return to the Throne Room and you'll find Ramon Salazar's portrait to your left. Next, you'll need to chuck an egg at it. There are multiple ways to go about this task:

You can throw any egg that you've acquired from previous chapters.

Alternatively, you can sit on the throne and wait for the short scene to finish. This will cause a nearby chicken to lay an egg.

Lastly, you can open the Ornate Box at the back-right area using the Cubic Device. Inside, you'll find another Gold Chicken Egg. If you still need to complete Egg Hunt, then you probably want to sell this to the Merchant instead.

Equip the egg and throw it. Don't accidentally select the Use command.

Regardless of your choice, open your inventory, highlight the egg, and select the Equip option. Then, throw it at Salazar's painting to ruin it. This will complete the Resident Evil 4 Disgrace of the Salazar Family request. Just return to the Merchant and you'll receive 4x Spinels for your effort.