Resident Evil 4 Cinematic Trailer Features Ada Wong, Iconic Villains, And Stunning Set Pieces

As part of today's Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom has revealed a full-length cinematic trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake. The trailer showcases some of the game's most iconic moments, as well as fan favorite characters and enemies.

Following an in depth look at Resident Evil's gameplay and a quick interview detailing some of the game's most significant changes, the trailer made its debut. The footage begins in the game's iconic Spanish village, showcased in the previous gameplay trailer, before giving players a first-look at updated versions of Ramon Salazar, Ashley Graham, and Ada Wong. In addition to these characters, the trailer also offered a closer look at the game's hooded cultists, the Ganado (a name given to the game's infected villagers), and other grotesque creations. While the trailer did not give away any major plot points, fans of Resident Evil 4 will find more than a few references to some of the biggest twists in the original.

GameSpot recently got a chance to preview Resident Evil 4 Remake and called it "the Resident Evil 4 Remake fans want, but not the one they're expecting." Kurt Indovina wrote, "Resident Evil 4 Remake doesn't feel like it's aiming to revolutionize games the way the original did 17 years ago. Instead, Capcom is doubling down on what has made Resident Evil 4 timeless all these years later: its design, its tension, and, of course, Leon S. Kennedy."

Also shared at the showcase was a closer look at Resident Evil Village's Winters DLC. This expansion takes place nearly 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village, and follows Ethan Winters' daughter Rose as she attempts to find a way to rid her body of strange powers.