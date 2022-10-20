Resident Evil 4 Cinematic Trailer Features Ada Wong, Iconic Villains, And Stunning Set Pieces
Resident Evil 4 looks to be a faithful yet visually striking update of one of the most beloved games in the series.
As part of today's Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom has revealed a full-length cinematic trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake. The trailer showcases some of the game's most iconic moments, as well as fan favorite characters and enemies.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Full Breakout | Resident Evil Showcase Resident Evil 4 Remake vs PS4 Comparison Resident Evil 4 Remake Hands-On Preview Resident Evil Showcase Livestream | 10.20.2022 Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Livestream FINAL FANTASY XVI “AMBITION” Insomniac’s Wolverine Launch Window, According To Microsoft | GameSpot News Resident Evil 4 Remake Gameplay Trailer | Resident Evil Showcase Resident Evil Showcase 2022 Full Conference Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - Story Trailer - Winters' Finale Resident Evil Re:Verse - Launch Trailer Resident Evil Village Winters Expansion Full Breakout | Resident Evil Showcase
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Following an in depth look at Resident Evil's gameplay and a quick interview detailing some of the game's most significant changes, the trailer made its debut. The footage begins in the game's iconic Spanish village, showcased in the previous gameplay trailer, before giving players a first-look at updated versions of Ramon Salazar, Ashley Graham, and Ada Wong. In addition to these characters, the trailer also offered a closer look at the game's hooded cultists, the Ganado (a name given to the game's infected villagers), and other grotesque creations. While the trailer did not give away any major plot points, fans of Resident Evil 4 will find more than a few references to some of the biggest twists in the original.
GameSpot recently got a chance to preview Resident Evil 4 Remake and called it "the Resident Evil 4 Remake fans want, but not the one they're expecting." Kurt Indovina wrote, "Resident Evil 4 Remake doesn't feel like it's aiming to revolutionize games the way the original did 17 years ago. Instead, Capcom is doubling down on what has made Resident Evil 4 timeless all these years later: its design, its tension, and, of course, Leon S. Kennedy."
Also shared at the showcase was a closer look at Resident Evil Village's Winters DLC. This expansion takes place nearly 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village, and follows Ethan Winters' daughter Rose as she attempts to find a way to rid her body of strange powers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation