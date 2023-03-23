Resident Evil 4 has several puzzles that you need to solve to progress further in the campaign. One of these is the Chimera Heads Puzzles, which takes place in the Grand Hall. It requires three specific parts, found in separate wings. Here's our Resident Evil 4 Chimera Puzzle guide to help you obtain the Lion, Serpent, and Goat Heads.

Resident Evil 4 Chimera Heads Puzzle guide

We've divided our Resident Evil 4 Chimera Heads Puzzle guide into several sections. You can tackle each wing in any order, but be prepared to save when necessary as a couple of sections lead to all-out combat. Likewise, each section has a Blue Medallion, in case you're also doing the Merchant Request in this area.

Dining Room Puzzle: Serpent Head

The Resident Evil 4 Dining Room Puzzle for the Serpent Head tends to be the easiest, as it doesn't require you to fight anything. The idea here is to look at the two paintings at the back of the room and sit in the correct positions:

Ashley has to sit at the first table, in the spot that has four utensils, one wineglass, and no food. You can press the right thumbstick to command her.

Leon has to sit further away from her at the second table, the seat that's closer to the paintings. The spot has six utensils, a large jug, and a piece of bread.

When you're done, ring the bell to unlock the display case and grab the Serpent Head.

Sit down in the correct positions and ring the bell to complete this puzzle.

Armory Battle: Lion Head

For this part, you'll want to make sure you're prepared once you drop down the Armory (i.e., preferably with some extra shotgun shells). Pick up some ammo and loot before interacting with the Lion Head. Once you do just that, pairs of Living Armor (i.e., Plaga-infested suits of armor) will start moving. They're fairly easy to avoid due to their slow attacks, and you can parry most of their swings, too.

However, shooting the infestation will cause them to flinch sideways, which can mess with your aim. Thankfully, Ashley will throw blue fire on the ground, which will cause them to get immobilized temporarily. While they're stunned, you can do a melee attack, forcing them to reveal the tentacles in full, just in time for a shotgun blast.

After the fight, have Ashley jump down so the two of you can pull the levers. In the next hallway, you'll find the Cubic Device, which will open the Square Lockboxes (i.e., the Castle's version of the Wayshrines in the Village).

Bait the cursed knights to walk straight in to the blue flames, stunning them and allowing you to go for a roundhouse kick. This will cause the main tentacles to emerge for easy shooting.

Gallery Battle: Goat Head

In this section of the Resident Evil 4 Chimera Head Puzzle, you'll have to go through the Gallery. The bridge will be lowered, whereupon a Monk will start chanting, causing some cultists' heads to erupt into Plaga monsters. They will instantly kill you if they do their chomp attack at close range. As such, you can do your best to interrupt the Monk's chants (or lob a couple of well-placed grenades).

At the very least, your goal is to climb up a ladder at the back, looping around to take out the Monk and pull the lever. This will raise the bridge once more. Below it, you can pick up a Yellow Diamond from a chest. And, up top, you can grab the Goat Head.

Blow up the Monk to make him shut up. Otherwise, you'll have to contend with mega tentacle cultists. Hopefully, you can kill them in their regular forms before the chant causes the parasites to mutate.

After obtaining the Lion Head, Serpent Head, and Goat Head, you can place them on the statue. This will complete the Resident Evil 4 Chimera Puzzle. This is followed by a cutscene where Leon gets trapped. It's time for the Ashley Treasures and Puzzles section of the campaign.