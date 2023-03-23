Resident Evil 4 has a few major zones, one of which is the Castle. Upon leaving the Dungeon area, you'll arrive at a gallery that has some ornate decorations, including some murals depicting a knight. Here's our Resident Evil 4 Castle Sword Puzzle guide to help you solve this task.

Resident Evil 4 Castle Sword Puzzle guide

To solve the Resident Evil 4 Castle Sword Puzzle, you'll want to obtain all four weapon ornaments. The first three can be claimed off each mural. The fourth, meanwhile, is resting on a sculpture of a dying knight. To get it, you have to make the gate's symbols light up. The stag symbol has a rope that you can pull. As for the bird and the snake, you have to shoot the plates at the right-hand side.

Open the gate first by shooting the animal symbols.

Now that you have the four items, you can solve the Resident Evil 4 Castle Sword Puzzle. The clues are how each drawing pertains to a stage of the knight's journey and life. Here's what you need to do:

Typical Hero (first drawing): Iron Sword - This is a traditional pose, an iron matches the armor.

Knighted (second drawing): Golden Sword - Given that the ruler is anointing the fighter, it's safe to assume that he's got an expensive golden weapon.

Battle (third drawing): Bloodied Sword - It depicts the warrior killing an enemy. Naturally, the weapon needs to be spattered with blood.

Death (fourth drawing): Rusted Sword - It's the end of the knight's journey, which means all glory has faded, and so has the luster from the weapon.

Each sword represents a focal point in the knight's journey.

When you're done with the Resident Evil 4 Castle Sword Puzzle, you'll be able to proceed to the next hallway. There's a Viper here, in case you still need to complete Viper Hunt.