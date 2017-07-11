Reports: Tarantino Making A Mansor Murders Movie Next, A-List Actors Approached

The Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, so it's always exciting to hear about what he might be doing next. Today, The Hollywood Reporter said it's heard from sources that Tarantino's next film will be about the Manson Family murders, and he is reportedly talking with big-name actors about appearing in it.

Tarantino has reportedly reached out to Brad Pitt, who appeared in Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds, about having a role in the untitled film. The director has also apparently gotten into contact with Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence.

Tarantino is now putting the "finishing touches" on the script, according to THR. At least one part of the film will focus on the death of actress Sharon Tate, the wife of director Roman Polanski who was murdered by Mansion and his group in 1969. Tate was eight months pregnant at the time, and four others were killed on that August evening. Manson and his followers were sentenced to life in prison.

All conversations with actors are said to be only in the early stages, and one source told THR that Lawrence will not play Tate. Filming on the untitled and unannounced Tarantino movie is tipped to start in 2018.

A report from Deadline has even more details. The site reports that Margot Robbie is also being looked at for the role of Sharon Tate, while Samuel L. Jackson (who has been in lots of Tarantino's films) is reportedly being considered for the lead role. The site has also heard that Pitt's character could be a detective investigating the Tate murders.

Tarantino's latest directorial project was 2015's The Hateful Eight. In November 2016, Tarantino said he only plans to make two more movies before retiring.

His eight movies so far have included Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Kill Bill Vol. 2, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight. Tarantino won Best Writing Oscars for Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained.