Report: WWE Games Could Be Developed By EA In The Future

This week sees the release of WWE 2K22, the first mainline WWE game after a lengthy hiatus. After the disastrous debut of WWE 2K20, the series underwent significant retooling that has aimed to improve the core foundations of the game. According to a report by Fightful, WWE 2K22 could be a make-or-break game for the series, as WWE is considering a deal with Electronic Arts.

"Multiple sources have stated that WWE has had preliminary discussions with EA about bringing the WWE Games line over to one of the top gaming publishers in the world," Fightful's report reads. According to the overwhelmingly negative response to WWE 2K20 and alleged budget cuts on each annual release has also been perceived as damaging to the WWE brand.

The partnership between the WWE and 2K Games was born in the early 2010s back when the holder of the game license, the original THQ, went bankrupt. 2K Sports signed a contract to produce WWE games, with the last agreement being a six-year deal that was inked in 2016.

Since then, reviews for each annual game have been met with a mixed reception at best, eventually culminating in 2020's infamously terrible game. By the time WWE 2K20 released, longtime developer Yukes had split from 2K developer Visual Concepts, with that studio now currently working on a game for WWE competitor All Elite Wrestling.

It's claimed that WWE began talking to EA prior to the 2016 extension, with more serious discussion kicking off after the disappointing WWE 2K20 arrived on the market. WWE 2K22 is available now for Deluxe Edition owners ahead of its March 11 launch on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox., and so far the game seems promising. MyGM mode has some great ideas that could be improved upon, the game features entirely revamped controls, and Machine Gun Kelly is a playable character for… reasons.

To hear more about WWE 2K22, check out Wrestle Buddies, GameSpot's professional wrestling podcast. In the episode linked below, Chris E. Hayner and Mat Elfring break down their playthrough of MyGM and what the mode needs to be an essential part of WWE 2K22.