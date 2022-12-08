Replaced Debuts Brand New Trailer

Dystopian platformer Replaced debuted a new trailer at The Game Awards, its first since the game was delayed to 2023. The new trailer from developer Sad Cat Studios shows a more refined version of Replaced's cinematic pixel vistas, including a sneak peek at the game's combat and platforming.

Replaced is a 2.5D retro-styled platformer, set in an alternate version of 1980s America. Players will take the role of R.E.A.C.H, an artificial intelligence unwillingly trapped in a human body. The game features a unique "cinematic" pixel art style, which is showcased in gorgeous vistas and streetscapes in the new trailer.

This team of talented developers from Belarus and Ukraine worked tirelessly on @replacedgame, even as war invaded their homes and private lives. We consider ourselves lucky to have a sneak peak at their beautiful new game. Coming to you in 2023! @sadcatstudios #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/DrqJrW1AQ7 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Sad Cat Studios is based in Belarus, with a team of developers in Belarus and Ukraine, which impacted the game's intended 2022 release date. Earlier this year, publisher Coatsink made the decision to delay the game, in order to prioritize the mental and physical health of its developers--many of whom had to be relocated to continue work on the game.

Replaced is now due for release in 2023, on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.