Replace Your Old Router With This New Meshforce M3 Wi-Fi System

With the internet of things growing and becoming more based in the cloud than ever before, it’s important to have a rock-solid internet connection no matter where you are in your home. Even your gaming is going to exist in the cloud with your saved files, preferences, and game library held on a server rather than your device. With the Meshforce M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System , you'll never lose your win streak--right now you can get the latest from Meshforce for only $137 (reg. $149).

Coming with Gigabit Ethernet, this system can support up to 60 devices and provides a seamless connection for up to 4,500 square feet. That’s flawless internet across your entire home from the bedroom to the garage. No matter what sort of smart devices you have, the Meshforce M3 Mesh Wi-Fi can support them. If you want more coverage, you can just purchase an additional dot, plug it in, and easily expand how far your Wi-Fi will go.

The My Mesh app makes it a breeze to integrate new dots with your current system, so there’s no complicated tech to set up. Best of all, you can control all the connections and your guest network remotely from your Android or iOS device so there’s no concern about someone stealing your network while you’re away.

Already the Meshforce M3 Mesh Wi-Fi has racked up rave reviews on Amazon, with an average of 4.3 stars out of 5 from over 200 customers. And right now, the Meshforce M3 Mesh Wi-Fi is on sale for only $137 , but it won’t last long.Get fast internet with exceptional coverage and reliability today, and never deal with dead spots, dropped coverage, or lag ever again.

Price subject to change

This content is from our partner StackCommerce. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.