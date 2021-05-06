Remnant: From The Ashes Gets Free PS5/Xbox Series X|S Upgrade On May 13

Developer Gunfire Games has announced that Remnant: From the Ashes will be getting free Xbox Series X|S and PS5 upgrades on May 13. The new generation of consoles will play Remnant at an enhanced frame rate and resolution.

On Xbox Series X|S and PS5, you'll be able to play Remnant at 1080p resolution at 60fps. On PS5 and Xbox Series X (but not Series S), you'll also have the option of playing Remnant at 4K resolution at 30fps.

Also on May 13, Remnant will be added to the Microsoft Store App, Windows 10 Xbox App, and Xbox Game Pass for PC--all of which will support cross-play with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

First releasing in August 2019, Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person action game that's designed similarly to From Software's Dark Souls series, though it focuses on firearms instead of swords and other close-range fantasy weapons. Since its release, Remnant has gotten two post-launch DLCs: Swamps of Corsus and Subject 2923.

If you're curious as to whether Remnant is your type of game, check out our review. In GameSpot's Remnant: From the Ashes review, Alessandro Barbosa wrote, "Confusing accurately describes Remnant: From the Ashes a lot of the time, especially when its combination of established ideas doesn't mesh. But for the most part, the experiment is a success, resulting in deeply satisfying combat against creative and challenging enemies."