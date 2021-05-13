Remnant: From The Ashes Gets Free PS5/Xbox Series X|S Patch Today

It's a big day for Remnant: From the Ashes, a third-person action game that bears some design resemblances to the Dark Souls series. The game's next-gen patch is out now for free for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while the title has also arrived on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The next-gen patch brings the game up to 4K/30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Players can also choose to play at 1080p/60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. You can see a hype trailer for the next-gen patch below.

While Remnant might bear some similarities to Dark Souls, the game focuses on firearms instead of swords and other fantasy weapons featured in From Software's franchise. Two expansions have followed Remnant since its release in 2019, including Swamps of Corsus and Subject 2923. A prequel, Chronos: Before the Ashes, was released in 2020.

May 13 also marks the launch date of Remnant on Xbox Game Pass on PC, following its debut on the console version of Game Pass previously. Other new additions to Xbox Game Pass on May 13 include Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Just Cause 4 Reloaded, Psychonauts, and Red Dead Online.

If you're curious as to whether Remnant is your type of game, check out our review. In GameSpot's Remnant: From the Ashes review, Alessandro Barbosa wrote, "Confusing accurately describes Remnant: From the Ashes a lot of the time, especially when its combination of established ideas doesn't mesh. But for the most part, the experiment is a success, resulting in deeply satisfying combat against creative and challenging enemies."

Remnant was developed by Gunfire Games, the studio made up of developers who worked on the Darksiders franchise, among others.