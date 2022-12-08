Remnant 2 Announced For PC, Xbox Series X|S, And PS5

Remnant II, the sequel to the third-person action game Remnant: From the Ashes, was announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at The Game Awards. Developed by Gunfire Games, the sequel has players fight against deadly creatures and powerful bosses, either alone or with up to three friends.

The trailer shown during The Game Awards showed an emphasis on guns and third-person shooting, while giving brief glimpses of some of the desolate environments players will be able to explore, like ruined cities and even a spooky mansion. The trailer also shows the hero fighting a ghost-like enemy and emphasizes the difficulty of the Souls-like game.

The official website teases the return of intense combat, with a mix of both ranged combat and melee combat. It also teases that there will be multiple worlds, filled with mythical creatures, experiencing their own form of ruin. An expanded Archetype system will allow players to mix and match different abilities and play styles to create their own way to play.

No release date nor window was given for Remnant II, but you can wishlist the game on Steam, the Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S via the game's official website.