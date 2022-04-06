Remedy Is Remaking Max Payne 1 And 2 For PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X|S

A remake of Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne is coming from Remedy Entertainment. The studio behind the original Max Payne games has reached an agreement with Rockstar to remake both games for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The remakes will come as a single release using the Northlight game engine, which was used for Quantum Break and Control. You shouldn't expect it to come anytime too soon, though, as the announcement notes it's only in the concept development stage.

"We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games,” said Rockstar founder Sam Houser, in the announcement. "We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can't wait to play these new versions."

Max Payne was notable for its neo-noir setting and bullet time gameplay, which became a mainstay in several other games of the same era. The two games were followed by Max Payne 3, which was developed internally at Rockstar.

The remake project will be financed by Rockstar, which the announcement promises will be treated like a typical AAA-budget production.