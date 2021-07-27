Release Day Deal On NEO: The World Ends With You Available At Amazon

NEO: The World Ends With You is now available on Nintendo Switch and PS4. If you didn't preorder a copy ahead of its release, you can save $10 on your purchase right now. Amazon is offering a release day discount on NEO: The World Ends With You. At this time, the deal is only available on PlayStation, but it was up for grabs for Switch earlier, so there's a chance it will be discounted again. Prime members get free shipping arriving by Thursday.

NEO: The World Ends With You is a follow-up to one of the very best Nintendo DS games. It's not technically a sequel, though, as knowledge of The World Ends With You is not required to enjoy NEO. The action-RPG follows Rindo Kanade, a high school student who gets drawn into the Reapers' Game. The game is a competition for the dead to see who will move onto the afterlife or even return to their old life. NEO features fast-paced combat with a bevy of "Psych" abilities that are equipped by acquiring collectible pins.

If you pick up the game, make sure to check out our NEO: The World Ends With You beginner's guide before you dive in.

Though you don't need to play the original first, it's definitely worth playing. An enhanced port of the iOS edition of The World Ends with You is available on Switch. Unfortunately, physical copies are hard to find for a reasonable price. You can get a new copy from Amazon for $65 or snag a digital copy from the Switch eShop for $50.