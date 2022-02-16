Register For Nintendo Switch Sports Test Now (But Don't You Dare Share Anything)

Nintendo has opened registrations for the Nintendo Switch Sports online play tests, also advising players that they are strictly forbidden from sharing any footage.

The online play test runs this weekend on February 19 and 20 for a set period of hours each day (see the full schedule below), and you need to be a subscriber to Nintendo's Switch Online membership to get in (via Eurogamer).

Nintendo clarified that the online test represents an in-development version of the game, so players might encounter some "unexpected behaviors or errors" while playing. Additionally, save data from the test does not carry forward to the full launch in April, and the test will not run on Switch Lite consoles.

What's more, Nintendo said those accepted into the test are not allowed to share any details from the test. This time of restriction is not uncommon for pre-release tests, but it's also not always the rule. Recently, Sony announced that everyone in MLB The Show 22's tech test can share all the footage they want.

Nintendo is holding this test to make sure certain technical aspects of the game hold up at launch. Players will get to try out online tennis, bowling, and Chambara matches during the test.

To get in to the Nintendo Switch Sports test, visit the websites linked below to begin the process. It involves signing in with your Nintendo Account, and redeeming a 16-digit code supplied to you.

Nintendo Switch Sports Test Times:

Friday, February 18

7-7:45 AM PT / 10-10:45 AM ET

Saturday, February 19

3-3:45 AM PT / 6-6:45 AM ET

11-11:45 AM PT / 2-2:45 PM ET

7-7:45 PM PT / 10-10:45 PM ET

Sunday, February 20

3-3:45 AM PT / 6-6:45 AM ET

The full game, which releases on April 29, will also include soccer, volleyball, and badminton. Golf is coming to the game later in the year through a free update.