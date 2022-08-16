References To PlayStation PC Launcher Found In Marvel's Spider-Man's PC Release

Other files suggest PC players may be able to link their PSN accounts.

Based on some files found within the recent PC release of Marvel's Spider-Man, it looks like Sony might be planning a PlayStation PC launcher.

Sony looks like it's going all in on PC, as references to a PlayStation PC launcher have been found within the files of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, as reported and verified by VGC. At this point in time, there's no way to connect your PSN account to first-party PlayStation titles. Spider-Man's files make references to things like "PSNAccountLinked" and "PSNLinkingEntitlements."

Now Playing: Marvel's Spider-Man Is Fantastic On Steam Deck | Settings Recommendations

What this actually means in practice isn't particularly clear right now, but it would certainly make sense for Sony to want to push PC players to have a PSN account. All of its games have released on Steam and Epic so far, which is unlikely to change, but a dedicated launcher wouldn't be entirely unsurprising.

Last week, prior to Spider-Man's launch on PC August 12, PlayStation's website added a PC games section which highlights all of the PlayStation titles currently available on PC, as well as upcoming ones like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

And while it hasn't been officially announced yet, it does seem likely that Returnal will receive a PC port at some time in the future, as references to the game did appear on SteamDB earlier this year.

Though PlayStation will continue to launch its first-party titles on console only, SIE president Jim Ryan did say earlier this year that the company expects half of its annual releases to come to PC and mobile platforms by its 2025 financial year.

