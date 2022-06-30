Redfall's New Trailer Invites You To Bite Back Against Vampire Hordes

Bethesda has dropped a new trailer for Redfall, the Arkane Austin-developed game where players are trapped on an island that's under siege from an army of vampires and their cultists. The gameplay footage is brief, but you can catch a glimpse of several island areas teeming with supernatural threats, gadgets that weaponize UV light, and the four characters who wield unique skills in Redfall's world.

If you missed Redfall's gameplay debut at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase this month, the game's roster of heroes includes ace marksman Jacob Boyer, genius combat engineer Remi De La Rosa, Cryptid hunter Devinder Crousley, and telekinetic powerhouse Layla Ellison.

You can also spot a quick look Devinder's skill tree in the trailer, as well as a peek at the inventory from which players can equip weapons.

Some of the vampire-hunting tools of the trade include stake-launching air cannons, regular assault rifles, and handguns, each with their own varying levels of rarity and effectiveness. In addition to the multiplayer co-op action, Redfall also appears to be inspired by other loot-shooters such as Destiny 2 and Borderlands 3.

"After talking with Arkane Austin studio director Harvey Smith and Redfall co-creative director Ricardo Bare, I came away thinking Redfall looks and sounds more like Arkane Austin's take on a Borderlands-like game, not Left 4 Dead," Jordan Ramee wrote in GameSpot's Redfall preview.

Currently slated for release in the first half of 2023, Redfall will launch for Xbox Series X|S and PC, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.