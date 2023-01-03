Redfall To Release May 2023 - Report

After being delayed out of 2022, Xbox and PC-exclusive Redfall might arrive in the middle of the year. According to new report from Jez Corden at Windows Central, Microsoft plans to release the Arkane-developed game in early May, which would put it in the "first half of 2023" date that the company had previously mentioned. The current plan by the company is to also offer an early access period for players, similar to the one that Forza Horizon 5 had for players who purchased the premium edition of that game.

This means that Redfall will have been delayed for almost a year, as the original plan was for the vampire-hunting game to arrive during Summer 2022. The game is one of two major titles that Microsoft has planned for the year ahead, with Starfield being one of the other major releases of 2023 as part of the company's big one-two-punch strategy for releasing more expensive exclusives.

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Tap To Unmute Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. HTML5 Auto HD High Low Sorry, but you can't access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's

Terms of Use and Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: Redfall - Official Into the Night Trailer

For now, the May schedule isn't too crowded but it is home to two heavy hitters in the form of Nintendo's long-awaited The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which will be released on May 12 and May 28, respectively.

If you've missed the coverage so far, Redfall casts you as one of four survivors in a vampire apocalypse, who all wield unique skills and tools that allow you to become a specialist in the art of slaying the undead and their human cronies.

You can play solo if you like or in co-op, and there's no limit on who you can play as, allowing for multiple main characters to run wild within the open-world that Arkane has designed. For more details, you can check out GameSpot's feature on everything that we know about Redfall.