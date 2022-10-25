Redfall Halloween Trailer Shows Off Really Scary Vampires

Bethesda has released a new trailer for Redfall, a spooky shooter where you kill lots of vampires. The trailer is themed around the Halloween season, showing the game's fictional seaside town of Redfall, Massachusetts overrun with the vampires.

"Halloween tastes different here," reads a line from the trailer's description. The video shows off more of the game's different types of vampires, including the Angler and the Watcher.

Redfall is set for release in 2023 on Xbox console and PC, and it will be available on day one through Xbox Game Pass. Redfall and Starfield were originally slated for release this year before Bethesda and Microsoft delayed the titles to 2023, leaving a gap for high-profile first-party new releases.

Developed by Arkane's sister studio in Austin, Texas, Redfall looks a whole lot like Arkane's take on a Borderlands game. Players take control of human survivors who band together to fight the undead.

